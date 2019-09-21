Ibrahim Zeb wins KP Junior U-11 Squash title

Ibrahim Zeb of PAF clinched the trophy after defeating Umair Arif of KP in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Under-11 Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Ibrahim Zeb of PAF clinched the trophy after defeating Umair Arif of KP in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Under-11 Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

A local businessman Tanvir Ahmad, was the chief guest on this occasion. Chief Security Officer Peshawar Air Port Isharat, Head Coach PAF Squash academy Atlas Khan, Executive Member KP Squash Association Wazir Gul, Head Coach of Blue Tone Squash Academy, Sher Bahadar, and President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Secretary Munawar Zaman, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

In the final match, Ibrahim Zeb, currently the top seeded player of the Under-11 category, faced tough resistance against Umair Arif of KP by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 7-11, 11-6 and 12-10.

Both Ibrahim Zeb and Umair Arif played well in the last set.

Earlier, Ibrahim Zeb defeated Mustafa Irfan in the straight sets in the first semi-final by 3-0, the score was 13-11, 12-10 and 11-9. Both Ibrahim Zeb and Mustafa Irfan played well and gave each other a tough fight.

In the second semi-final, Umair Arif defeated grandson of Qamar Zaman Abdullah Zaman by 3-0, the score was11-5, 11-5 and 11-7. A total of 32 players took part in the Championship.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.