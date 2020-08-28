UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:03 PM

Ibrahimovic agrees to play another season at AC Milan for 7m euros - reports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will remain at AC Milan next season having reached agreement on a new deal reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3m) without bonuses, according to multiple reports in Italy on Friday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Zlatan Ibrahimovic will remain at AC Milan next season having reached agreement on a new deal reportedly worth 7 million Euros ($8.3m) without bonuses, according to multiple reports in Italy on Friday.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 years in October, on Friday posted a photo of himself on social media wearing an AC Milan jersey with the number 11 written over the 21, and his arms wide: "As I said, I'm just warming up".

The Swedish forward also posted a photo showing him lying relaxing with the caption "The quiet before the storm".

Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in January on a six-month contract after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy, on a deal worth 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) with the option for an additional season.

