UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ibrahimovic Becomes Antivirus In Next Asterix Film

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Ibrahimovic becomes Antivirus in next Asterix film

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make his big screen debut in the next Asterix film, the AC Milan and Sweden striker announced on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make his big screen debut in the next Asterix film, the AC Milan and Sweden striker announced on Thursday.

The 39-year-old posted the word 'Antivirus', the name of his character, on his Instagram account using the typeset and colours associated with the Goscinny/Uderzo heroes.

Ibrahimovic, who was recently recalled to the Swedish national team and is likely to feature in this year's delayed Euro 2020, will play a Roman called Caius Antivirus in "Asterix and Obelix: the middle Empire", the fifth film in the live action series.

The film, which will be directed by Guillaume Canet who also plays Asterix the Gaul, will also star Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard as Cleopatra and Gilles Lellouche as Obelix.

Production of the film was due to take place last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

With a budget of over 60 million Euros ($71 million), it is already shaping up to be one of the biggest French productions.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Budget Marion Sweden Euro 2020 AC Milan Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

COVAX Organization Sends 38Mln Vaccine Doses to 10 ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt to take action against those elements beh ..

3 minutes ago

Pasban-e-Hurriyat holds rally against Indian tyran ..

3 minutes ago

Swansea to boycott social media for a week in prot ..

5 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.