Ibrahimovic Injury To Calf, Not Achilles, Say AC Milan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

Ibrahimovic injury to calf, not Achilles, say AC Milan

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked up a calf injury and not ruptured his Achilles tendon as feared, AC Milan confirmed on Tuesday.

"Ibrahimovic has sustained an injury to his right soleus muscle during yesterday's training session," the Serie A team said in a statement.

"The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. The player will undergo a scan in 10 days time.

" Milan did not say for how long the 38-year-old would be out of action, although Italian media reports say he could be facing four weeks on the sidelines, as Serie A eyes a potential restart next month.

Ibrahimovic rejoined the seven-time European champions during this season's winter transfer window. He suffered a calf injury shortly after signing in January.

He returned to Italy two weeks ago from Sweden, where he had been training with Hammarby, in order to prepare for a possible return to action.

