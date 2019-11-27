UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ibrahimovic Invests In Swedish Club Hammarby

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:27 PM

Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish club Hammarby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has acquired roughly a quarter of the shares in Stockholm-based football team Hammarby, the club said Wednesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Zlatan Ibrahimovic has acquired roughly a quarter of the shares in Stockholm-based football team Hammarby, the club said Wednesday.

The 38-year-old former Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United forward has bought 50 percent of American sporting and entertainment company Anschutz Entertainment Group's (AEG) stake in the Swedish team, according to a separate statement by AEG.

AEG also owns LA Galaxy where Ibrahimovic has played the last two MLS seasons, although he has confirmed he will leave when his contract runs out at the end of the year.

Ibrahimovic had hinted that something was in the works earlier this week when he posted a short video on Instagram showing a football jersey in Hammarby's colours and the name Ibrahimovic on the back.

He said he would not have a playing role for Hammarby, telling sports magazine Sportbladet: "For 10 years I've said I won't return to Allsvenskan (Sweden's top league). It's not going to happen." "I had agreed with the team from Hammarby and AEG to get this thing as global as possible. We were to be seen all over the world. Not just in Sweden." Hammarby are rivals of Malmo FF, the club where Ibrahimovic started his professional career in 1999.

"This is still new to us, but of course very exciting," Hammarby's chairman Richard von Yxkull said in a statement.

The club was originally founded in the late 19th century, although it only started a football club in 1915. It has only won the Swedish title once -- in 2001.

Related Topics

Football Century World Sports Company Barcelona Sweden Manchester United All From Top PSG Juventus Instagram

Recent Stories

Vietnam Purchases Russian ORSIS T-5000 High-Precis ..

4 minutes ago

Over 280,000 migratory birds spend winter at China ..

1 minute ago

Israel launches fresh airstrikes in Gaza

1 minute ago

Israel holds 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

38 seconds ago

Only Little Time Left for Gazprom, Naftogaz to Agr ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides accommodation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.