Ibrar Focused On Improving Bowling Skills

Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has expressed his commitment to enhancing his bowling abilities, acknowledging that team selection is ultimately decided by the management and captain.

"My role is to focus on improving my bowling and working hard daily. With many spinners being groomed, I've had experience playing on green pitches in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

My objective is to consistently bowl on line and length, regardless of the wicket," Ahmed said in a press conference at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Ahmed credited experienced players like Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz for teaching him valuable lessons. "Even when I'm not playing, I learn by observing them and the players. My goal is to become the team's main spinner, and I'll strive to achieve it through hard work."

When asked about the team's preparation, Ahmed responded positively, saying, "Our training is going well, and we have a strong team."

Meanwhile the Pakistan Test team also trained at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi after one rest.

More Stories From Sports