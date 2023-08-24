IBSA Games: Pakistan thrash England to maintain winning streak

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2023 | 10:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan blind cricket team continued their unbeaten run as they defeated England by six wickets in their last round match of IBSA World Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Batting first England scored 103 runs� while losing their all wickets.

Pakistan's Shahzeb Haider took four wickets for 14.

In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in 10 overs for the loss of four wickets. Captain Nisar Ali scored 35 runs and Matiullah scored 22 runs.

Pakistan team has already qualified for the final. The second finalist team will be decided on Friday.

The final match will be played on Saturday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

