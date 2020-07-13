IBSF meeting held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) Board meeting was held on Zoom video call and discussed various matters pertaining to the game.

The meeting was attended by President Mubarak Al Khayareen from Qatar, Vice President Jim Lacey from Ireland, Secretary General Michelle AlKhory from Syria, Executive Member Alamgir A Sheikh from Pakistan (Representing Asian Confederation of Billiard sports (ACBS), Executive Member Frank from Australia (Representing Occsina), Executive Member Simon Smith from England (Representing Europe), Executive Member Ajay from America (Representing USA), said a press release issued here.

In the meeting Qatar offered to host the IBSF Snooker World Championship 2020 (Men, Women and Master's). Qatar would also host the IBSF AGM 2020 and IBSF Election 2020 during the World Championship, the Billiards World Championship 2020 and Under18 and U21 Junior Snooker World Championship in Doha.

The Australia and Russia bid for next year juniors World Cup for 2021 long agenda was also discussed in detail. The next board meeting was scheduled on August 15.