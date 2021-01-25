UrduPoint.com
IBU To Decide This Week On Use Of Russian State Symbols At Next Championship - President

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

IBU to Decide This Week on Use of Russian State Symbols at Next Championship - President

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) will make a final decision this week on whether or not to allow Russian athletes to use national symbols at this year's world championship, IBU President Olle Dalin has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The International Biathlon Union (IBU) will make a final decision this week on whether or not to allow Russian athletes to use national symbols at this year's world championship, IBU President Olle Dalin has told Sputnik.

The next championship will be held at the sports Centre Triglav Pokljuka in Slovenia from February 9-21.

In a phone conversation, Dalin said the decision would be made within the current week.

After Moscow rejected World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) four-year ban on Russian athletes' participation in major sporting events in relation to alleged non-compliance with the world anti-doping code, the WADA Executive Committee filed an arbitration request with the CAS.

On December 17, CAS announced its decision, effectively easing the WADA sanctions. Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes cannot compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. CAS also barred Russian officials from attending Olympic and Paralympic Games for two years.

