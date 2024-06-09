ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan Dropped Out Of Match Between Pakistan And India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2024 | 03:43 PM
Pakistan and India will face off at Nassau county stadium in New York at 7: 30 pm today
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2024) Before the crucial Pakistan-India match in the T20 World Cup 2024, a major change has been made to the national team.
The sources said that Azam Khan has been dropped for the match.
The details revealed that ahead of today's Sunday clash between traditional rivals Pakistan and India in the T20 World Cup 2024, a notable update emerged regarding the national team lineup.
According to the sources, the Pakistan and India cricket teams will face off today at a stadium in New York, where Pakistan's player Azam Khan would not be part of the team. The sources mentioned that Azam Khan did not participate in the batting practice session because the head coach is not satisfied with his current performance.
Moreover, the sources suggested a strong possibility that national cricketer Imad Wasim would rejoin the team in place of Azam Khan.
It may be mentioned here that the national team's wicketkeeper-batter, Azam Khan, has faced severe criticism from fans for his disappointing performance against the USA in the ICC T20 World Cup.
In that match, luck did not favor Azam Khan, and he was dismissed for a duck.
However, former Pakistan Test wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has come forward in his defense.
