ICC ACU Responds To CWC 2011 Final Allegations

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:42 PM

ICC ACU responds to CWC 2011 final allegations

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) General Manager Alex Marshall has responded to the allegations of corruption with regards to the Men's Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2011 final, saying no evidence was presented which supports the claim

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) General Manager Alex Marshall has responded to the allegations of corruption with regards to the Men's Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2011 final, saying no evidence was presented which supports the claim.

"The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011. At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," he said in a statement issued here.

"There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation.

We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011."He said we take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we would review our current position.

"If anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing, we will urge them to get in contact with the ICC Integrity team," he said.

More Stories From Sports

