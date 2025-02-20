ICC Allow Pakistan To Include Imam-ul-Haq In Squad For Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:15 PM
Decision has been made after Opening Batsman Fakhar Zaman got injured in first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) The ICC Event Technical Committee on Wednesday allowed Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in the squad after Opener Batsman Fakhar Zaman fell injured.
ICC Event Technical Committee comprising Wasim Khan, Usman Wahla, Sarah Edgar and Shan Pollock allowed inclusion of Imam-ul-Haq.
Pakistan started considerations to include replacement of Fakhar Zaman after his injury.
However, Imam-ul-Haq has now been included in the squad in place of Fakhar Zaman.
Fakhar Zaman got injured while fielding during the match against New Zealand, which led to Saud Shakeel opening in his place, and Fakhar Zaman was sent to bat at number four.
The Pakistan cricket board had confirmed Fakhar Zaman's injury-related exit from the Champions Trophy, and later, the PCB contacted the ICC regarding his replacement.
Imam-ul-Haq was part of Pakistan Shaheens for the warm-up matches before the Champions Trophy 2025 and played a brilliant knock of 98 runs in the match against South Africa.
Recent Stories
ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 2025
GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability develop ..
Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospects at IDEX
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event
Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 20256 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event12 minutes ago
-
Athletics Cross Country Championship on Feb 231 hour ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India2 hours ago
-
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 20255 hours ago
-
Haider Ali confident of Pakistan's success in ICC CT23 hours ago
-
Pakistan dominates the Asian Taekwondo C’ships23 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before start before Pakistan ..1 day ago
-
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years1 day ago
-
New Zealand set massive target of 321-run target for Pakistan in opening match of ICC Champions Trop ..1 day ago
-
FJWU Athletes receive Bronze Medals in Intervarsity Judo Championship1 day ago
-
Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour2 days ago