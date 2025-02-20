ICC Allows Pakistan To Include Imam-ul-Haq In Squad For Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:15 PM
Decision has been made after Opening Batsman Fakhar Zaman got injured in first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) The ICC Event Technical Committee on Wednesday allowed Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in the squad after Opener Batsman Fakhar Zaman fell injured.
ICC Event Technical Committee comprising Wasim Khan, Usman Wahla, Sarah Edgar and Shan Pollock allowed inclusion of Imam-ul-Haq.
Pakistan started considerations to include replacement of Fakhar Zaman after his injury.
However, Imam-ul-Haq has now been included in the squad in place of Fakhar Zaman.
Fakhar Zaman got injured while fielding during the match against New Zealand, which led to Saud Shakeel opening in his place, and Fakhar Zaman was sent to bat at number four.
The Pakistan cricket board had confirmed Fakhar Zaman's injury-related exit from the Champions Trophy, and later, the PCB contacted the ICC regarding his replacement.
Imam-ul-Haq was part of Pakistan Shaheens for the warm-up matches before the Champions Trophy 2025 and played a brilliant knock of 98 runs in the match against South Africa.
