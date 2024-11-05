ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The International Cricket Council has announced a robust women’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period 2025-2029, which is underpinned by the fourth edition of the ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) and includes some tri-series in preparation of major ICC events.

The second women’s FTP, that runs from May 2025 to April 2029, is a collective effort from its Members with the support of the ICC and aims to provide clarity around international fixtures across all three international formats with about 400 matches confirmed for the period, said a press release.

All formats show a substantial increase from the previous cycle (2022-2025) and this FTP sees an ICC event each year with the inaugural six-team Champions Trophy scheduled for 2027.

The other ICC events during the period are the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 (India), the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026 (the United Kingdom) and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028 (host yet to be announced).

The Women’s Championship, which has been instrumental in ensuring more international cricket since its inception in 2014, sees the number of participating teams go up to 11 with Zimbabwe added to the 10 competing in the ongoing third edition that included Bangladesh and Ireland for the first time.

The Women’s Championship will see all teams competing against eight other teams like in the ongoing edition, four series at home and four away.

In all, 132 ODIs will be played in 44 series of three matches each, lending context by way of a qualification pathway to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2029 and giving Members the chance to club matches of other formats with those tours.

Members have scheduled, by mutual agreement, tri-series in the lead up to and as preparation for ICC events. Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, England will host India and New Zealand for such a three-team T20I tournament while Ireland will host Pakistan and the West Indies.

Sri Lanka and the West Indies are among other Members scheduled to host tri-series, in 2027 and 2028, respectively

Members have also pencilled in more Test matches this time, with Australia, England, India, South Africa and the West Indies all agreeing to play multi-format series that include ODIs and T20Is. Australia will play the maximum such series – two each against England, India and South Africa and one against the West Indies.

ICC General Manager of Cricket, Wasim Khan, said the announcement of a strong FTP bodes well for the women’s game. “We are delighted to announce the new Women’s FTP. The ODIs within the Women’s Championship will continue to provide both context and a pathway to the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2029. The FTP also provides clarity for teams and the fans,” he said.