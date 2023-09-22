(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed a total prize pool of USD 10 million for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India.

The champions of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will secure a substantial share of this prize pool, with a grand prize of USD 4 million announced by the ICC.

The runners-up of the final match, scheduled for November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will not be left empty-handed, as they will be awarded USD 2 million.

In the initial Group Stage, all ten participating teams will face each other once in a round-robin format. The top four teams in the points table will advance to the semi-finals.

Furthermore, the ICC has made provisions to recognize the efforts of teams that do not progress to the knockout stage. Each of these teams will be granted USD 100,000 as a token of appreciation.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will commence with a highly anticipated clash between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on October 5.

The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) recently announced the 15-member squad for the tournament. Babar Azam has been named as the team's captain, with Shadab Khan serving as the vice-captain. Hasan Ali has been selected as a replacement for the injured pacer Naseem Shah.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023 is as follows:

October 6 – Match against Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – Match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – Match against India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – Match against Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – Match against Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – Match against South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – Match against Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – Match against New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – Match against England in Kolkata