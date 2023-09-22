Open Menu

ICC Announces $10m Prize Pool For ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2023 | 06:24 PM

ICC announces $10m prize pool for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

The champions of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will secure a substantial share of this prize pool, with a grand prize of USD 4 million announced by the ICC.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed a total prize pool of USD 10 million for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India.

The champions of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will secure a substantial share of this prize pool, with a grand prize of USD 4 million announced by the ICC.

The runners-up of the final match, scheduled for November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will not be left empty-handed, as they will be awarded USD 2 million.

In the initial Group Stage, all ten participating teams will face each other once in a round-robin format. The top four teams in the points table will advance to the semi-finals.

Furthermore, the ICC has made provisions to recognize the efforts of teams that do not progress to the knockout stage. Each of these teams will be granted USD 100,000 as a token of appreciation.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will commence with a highly anticipated clash between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on October 5.

The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) recently announced the 15-member squad for the tournament. Babar Azam has been named as the team's captain, with Shadab Khan serving as the vice-captain. Hasan Ali has been selected as a replacement for the injured pacer Naseem Shah.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023 is as follows:

October 6 – Match against Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – Match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – Match against India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – Match against Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – Match against Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – Match against South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – Match against Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – Match against New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – Match against England in Kolkata

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured Afghanistan World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Narendra Modi Ahmedabad Progress South Africa Netherlands Babar Azam Hasan Ali Shadab Khan United States Dollars October November All Share Top Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

ADIB redeems $750 million perpetual Sukuk issued i ..

ADIB redeems $750 million perpetual Sukuk issued in 2018

10 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways earns 3rd consecutive five-star rat ..

Etihad Airways earns 3rd consecutive five-star rating at APEX award

10 minutes ago
 PPP suspends party membership of Sardar Latif Khos ..

PPP suspends party membership of Sardar Latif Khosa

48 minutes ago
 COAS, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss bilater ..

COAS, Saudi Chief of General Staff discuss bilateral ties

55 minutes ago
 PHC seals impostor specialist’s clinic

PHC seals impostor specialist’s clinic

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in first GCC Comm ..

Ministry of Finance participates in first GCC Common Market Committee-Federation ..

3 hours ago
IHC suspends FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi i ..

IHC suspends FIA's call-up notice to Bushra Bibi in audio leaks case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, secur ..

Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, security cooperation

3 hours ago
 Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI le ..

Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI leaders ahead of polls

4 hours ago
 Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union For ..

Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union Fortress 9&#039; begin in Abu Dha ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2 ..

Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2023

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral r ..

Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral relationship

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports