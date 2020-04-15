UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Announces Allocation Of Points For Cancelled Series In ICC Women Ch'ship

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

ICC announces allocation of points for cancelled series in ICC Women Ch'ship

The ICC Women's Championship Technical Committee (TC) on Wednesday said it has decided that teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women's Championship that did not take place during the competition window

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The ICC Women's Championship Technical Committee (TC) on Wednesday said it has decided that teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women's Championship that did not take place during the competition window.

With respect to the India v Pakistan series, the TC concluded that the series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women's Championship, an ICC press release said.

Meanwhile, two other ICC Women's Championship series have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Africa were to host Australia and Sri Lanka were to host New Zealand in the last round of matches.

The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, between July and November 2019, but despite the best efforts of both the boards, it was unable to take place.

All eight teams in the 2017-2020 edition of the ICC Women's Championship play each other in a three-match series.

The host of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, New Zealand, and the next four highest-placed teams on the points table qualify directly for one-day international cricket's pinnacle event.

Australia (37 points), England (29), South Africa (25) and now India (23) have qualified by virtue of being the top four. Pakistan (19), New Zealand (17), West Indies (13) and Sri Lanka (5) complete the table.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is scheduled to be played from 3-19 July in Sri Lanka, this is subject to review due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10 teams vying for the three remaining places in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 will be the hosts, Sri Lanka, along with Pakistan and West Indies from the ICC Women's Championship, the two other teams with ODI status, Bangladesh and Ireland, and the winners of the five regional qualifiers - Thailand (Asia), Zimbabwe (Africa), Papua New Guinea (East Asia Pacific), United States of America (Americas) and Netherlands (Europe).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Cricket World Thailand ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Europe Ireland Papua New Guinea South Africa United States Zimbabwe Netherlands July November Women 2019 Event All From Government Share Best Top Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

31 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

2 hours ago

University of Karachi gears up for online classes

4 minutes ago

US Voters Care About Experience More Than Gender i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.