ICC announces Champions Trophy tour from Islamabad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced schedule of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour beginning from Islamabad on November 16 and culminating in India on January 27.

The prestigious silverware, in collaboration with DP World, will journey across the eight participating nations during the Tour, providing unique experiences to the fans.

The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.

This flags off the international Trophy Tour for the silverware, which will provide special engagement for global fans through dynamic, colourful engagements that speak to the event's new-look visual identity.

After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations.

A series of physical and digital engagements traversing iconic destinations, sporting events, and key battles in the international cricket Calendar form the Trophy Tour schedule.

Fans will be treated to a content series titled ‘Champion on Tour’ that will document the Trophy Tour’s journey around the world through the unique lens of food, music, and cricket.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commerical Officer, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the event.

“We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world.”

He went on to describe the experience that awaited fans.

“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy,” Dahiya said.

Key dates of the Trophy Tour:

16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan

17 November - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan

19 November- Murree, Pakistan

20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan

22 - 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan

26 – 28 November – Afghanistan

10 – 13 December – Bangladesh

15 – 22 December – South Africa

25 December – 5 January – Australia

6 – 11 January – New Zealand

12 – 14 January – England

15 – 26 January – India

27 January – event start – Pakistan.