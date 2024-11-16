ICC Announces Champions Trophy Tour From Islamabad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced schedule of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour beginning from Islamabad on November 16 and culminating in India on January 27.
The prestigious silverware, in collaboration with DP World, will journey across the eight participating nations during the Tour, providing unique experiences to the fans.
The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.
This flags off the international Trophy Tour for the silverware, which will provide special engagement for global fans through dynamic, colourful engagements that speak to the event's new-look visual identity.
After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations.
A series of physical and digital engagements traversing iconic destinations, sporting events, and key battles in the international cricket Calendar form the Trophy Tour schedule.
Fans will be treated to a content series titled ‘Champion on Tour’ that will document the Trophy Tour’s journey around the world through the unique lens of food, music, and cricket.
Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commerical Officer, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the event.
“We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world.”
He went on to describe the experience that awaited fans.
“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy,” Dahiya said.
Key dates of the Trophy Tour:
16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan
17 November - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan
18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan
19 November- Murree, Pakistan
20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan
22 - 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan
26 – 28 November – Afghanistan
10 – 13 December – Bangladesh
15 – 22 December – South Africa
25 December – 5 January – Australia
6 – 11 January – New Zealand
12 – 14 January – England
15 – 26 January – India
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan women's central contracts announced4 hours ago
-
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead16 hours ago
-
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry16 hours ago
-
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit17 hours ago
-
Nabeel, Aqeelullah shine in 9th Essa Lab boys basketball tournament16 hours ago
-
Zverev reaches ATP Finals last four, Alcaraz on brink of exit16 hours ago
-
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot16 hours ago
-
Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third day18 hours ago
-
Afghanistan win despite Usman century17 hours ago
-
Ghulam Fatima’s five-fer gives Invincibles third successive win17 hours ago
-
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday21 hours ago
-
Zone-VII Blues reach semi-finals in U-15 cricket tournament22 hours ago