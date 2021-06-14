UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Announces Details Of WTC Prize Money

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

ICC announces details of WTC prize money

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The winners of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand would take home a purse of $ 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday.

The losing team would get $ 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game.

The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship standings powered by MRF Tyres was $ 450,000. The team fourth on the table would be awarded with $ 350,000, the one that finishes fifth got $ 200,000 while the remaining four teams would get $ 100,000 each.

The Test Mace, previously given to teams topping the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Team Rankings would now be given to the WTC winners. In case the final ends in a draw or a tie, the finalists would split the prize money for the first and second places and share possession of the Mace during the time they remain champions.

About the Mace: The Mace, designed by English luxury brand Thomas Lyte, was based around the global nature of Test cricket and the competing nations.

The focal point of the Mace was the cricket ball since it is at the core of the game whether being bowled, hit or fielded. Encircling the ball was the globe, referencing the global reach of Test cricket and one can see the silver gilt cricket ball through the oceans of the map.

The countries of the world were supported on the longitude lines you see on a globe – this allowed for an interesting interplay of light on the different surfaces, especially as the mace was moved and catches that light. The world was surrounded by a central belt carrying the insignia of all 12 competing Test nations, with space to add others in the future.

A silver gilt laurel band spirals up the shaft of the mace – the shaft itself styled as a stump – a reference to the all-important wicket.

Related Topics

India Cricket World ICC Split Laurel Money Silver All Share Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

18 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

33 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

33 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts manâ€™s throat off over blackm ..

39 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.