UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Announces Match Officials For All League Matches

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:17 PM

ICC announces match officials for all league matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced match officials for the league phase of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup 2020, with three match referees and 12 umpires set to take the reins for the 23-match tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced match officials for the league phase of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup 2020, with three match referees and 12 umpires set to take the reins for the 23-match tournament.

The list of match officials includes a record six women. GS Lakshmi is set to become the first woman match referee at a global ICC event, with Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern and Jacqueline Williams the women umpires named for the eight-team competition, said a press release issued here.

Williams would stand along with Shaun George in the high-profile tournament opener between Australia and India on February 21, soon after becoming the first woman to officiate as a third umpire in a men's international cricket match, while other women officials too will be looking to build on recent achievements.

Polosak, who became the first female umpire to officiate in a men's ODI last year, would pair with Nitin Menon in the match between former champions West Indies and first-timers Thailand on February 22, a fixture that will also see match referee Lakshmi officiate two months since becoming the first female match referee in a men's ODI.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees we appointed the best match officials for an event and were pleased we have the right mix. "I wish all match officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup the very best and am confident we will have smooth adjudication of the matches," Adrian said.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Chris Broad would be the senior most match official at the event with Steve Bernard also a match referee. The other umpires at the tournament would be Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Ahsan Raza, Langton Rusere and Alex Wharf.

The appointments for the semi-finals would be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

The Match Officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 include Match Referees: Steve Bernard, Chris Broad, GS Lakshmi. Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Kim Cotton, Shaun George, Nitin Menon, Claire Polosak, Ahsan Raza, Sue Redfern, Langton Rusere, Alex Wharf, Jacqueline Williams.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World Thailand ICC Australia Griffith George Chris Broad February Women 2020 Cotton Event All Best

Recent Stories

US' Biden Says 'Just Getting Started,' Banks on Mi ..

36 seconds ago

Feb first spell of snowfall starts

38 seconds ago

Workshop for script writer, voice-over on Thursday ..

39 seconds ago

Turkey to Drive Syrian Forces Out of Idlib by Mont ..

41 seconds ago

Indian youth happy over defeat to Modi's party in ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy's exercise 'Sea Spark 2020' starts

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.