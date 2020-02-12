ICC announces match officials for all league matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced match officials for the league phase of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup 2020, with three match referees and 12 umpires set to take the reins for the 23-match tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced match officials for the league phase of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup 2020, with three match referees and 12 umpires set to take the reins for the 23-match tournament.

The list of match officials includes a record six women. GS Lakshmi is set to become the first woman match referee at a global ICC event, with Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern and Jacqueline Williams the women umpires named for the eight-team competition, said a press release issued here.

Williams would stand along with Shaun George in the high-profile tournament opener between Australia and India on February 21, soon after becoming the first woman to officiate as a third umpire in a men's international cricket match, while other women officials too will be looking to build on recent achievements.

Polosak, who became the first female umpire to officiate in a men's ODI last year, would pair with Nitin Menon in the match between former champions West Indies and first-timers Thailand on February 22, a fixture that will also see match referee Lakshmi officiate two months since becoming the first female match referee in a men's ODI.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Umpires and Referees we appointed the best match officials for an event and were pleased we have the right mix. "I wish all match officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup the very best and am confident we will have smooth adjudication of the matches," Adrian said.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Chris Broad would be the senior most match official at the event with Steve Bernard also a match referee. The other umpires at the tournament would be Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Ahsan Raza, Langton Rusere and Alex Wharf.

The appointments for the semi-finals would be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

The Match Officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 include Match Referees: Steve Bernard, Chris Broad, GS Lakshmi. Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Kim Cotton, Shaun George, Nitin Menon, Claire Polosak, Ahsan Raza, Sue Redfern, Langton Rusere, Alex Wharf, Jacqueline Williams.