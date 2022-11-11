ICC announces match officials for final of T20 World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The international cricket (ICC) on Friday announced the match officials appointments for the final of the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to be played between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November.

Chris Gaffaney will be the tv umpire for the match while Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire.

The final will be overseen by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.

