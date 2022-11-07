UrduPoint.com

ICC Announces Match Officials For Semi-finals Of T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ICC announces match officials for semi-finals of T20 World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced match official appointments for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, being played in Australia.

The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday, 9 November, while the second semi-final between India and England will be played on Thursday, 10 November, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, said a statement of the ICC here.

The match official appointments are as follows: 9 NovemberNew Zealand v Pakistan (19h00 AEDT), Sydney Cricket Ground - Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

10 NovemberIndia v England (18h30 ACDT), Adelaide Oval – Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee).

Appointments for the 13 November final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be advised once the outcome of both semi-finals are known.

