ICC Announces Match Officials For T20 World Cup 2024
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) has announced the 26 match officials for the first round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies.
Twenty umpires and six match referees will officiate the ninth edition of the event, which will see 20 teams playing 55 matches over 28 days, across nine locations in the biggest ICC T20 World Cup, said a press release.
The experienced group of umpires includes the 2023 winner of the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year at the annual ICC Awards, Richard Illingworth, as well as Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel,
who were appointed for the final of the 2022 edition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
It was an exciting time for Jayaraman Madanagopal, Sam Nogajski, Allahudien Paleker, Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob, who will make their senior men’s event debuts.
The match referees’ team sees the return of Ranjan Madugalle, who oversaw the 2022 Final and also features the format’s most capped referee, Jeff Crowe, with 175 T20Is and Andrew Pycroft, who is one match away from 150 T20Is.
The Match Officials at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup are Umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.
Match referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.
