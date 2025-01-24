ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the Men's ODI Team of the Year after selecting players from different cricket teams including Pakistan.

The team included three players from Pakistan, four from Sri Lanka, three from Afghanistan and one from the West Indies while no Indian cricketer has been included.

Pakistan’s Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been named in the squad.

Additionally, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and A.M. Ghazanfar are also part of the team.

From Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga have been selected, along with the West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford.

Charith Asalanka has been appointed as the captain of the ODI Team of the Year while Kusal Mendis has been designated as the wicketkeeper.

