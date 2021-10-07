UrduPoint.com

ICC Announces Officials For T20 World Cup Commencing From Oct 17

ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commencing from Oct 17      

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza have also been included in the panel of umpires for the mega event.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) International cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match officials for upcoming T20 World Cup commencing from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

In a statement, the ICC named 16 well-versed umpires and four-match referees for the multi-nation event.

According to the ICC announcement, Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza have also been included in the panel of umpires for the mega event.

The officials who have been named are included Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Paul Wilson.

Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Javagal Srinath.

