Open Menu

ICC Announces Schedule For Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:48 PM

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

Mega event will kick off on February 19 in Karachi while Pakistan and India will lock horns on February 23 in Dubai

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on January 19 in Karachi, featuring 15 matches among eight teams.

Pakistan and India will lock horns on February 23, 2025 in Dubai.

Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh while Group B comprises Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa.

First semi-final will be played on March 4 in Dubai while the second semi-final is set for March 5 in Lahore.

The final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on March 9. However, if India qualifies for the final, the match will be played in Dubai. March 10 has been reserved as a backup day for the final.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Afghanistan ICC Australia Bangladesh Dubai South Africa January February March New Zealand

Recent Stories

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

2 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament Pre ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President

5 minutes ago
 Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military ..

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

12 minutes ago
 Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local ma ..

Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards p ..

Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..

37 minutes ago
 ‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

44 minutes ago
MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

50 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

50 minutes ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

50 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

59 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports