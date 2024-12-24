ICC Announces Schedule For Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Mega event will kick off on February 19 in Karachi while Pakistan and India will lock horns on February 23 in Dubai
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on January 19 in Karachi, featuring 15 matches among eight teams.
Pakistan and India will lock horns on February 23, 2025 in Dubai.
Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh while Group B comprises Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa.
First semi-final will be played on March 4 in Dubai while the second semi-final is set for March 5 in Lahore.
The final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on March 9. However, if India qualifies for the final, the match will be played in Dubai. March 10 has been reserved as a backup day for the final.
