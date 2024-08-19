ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match schedule for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

Sixteen teams from around the world will take part in the 41-match event where the future stars of women’s cricket will announce themselves over 15 days of competition from 18 January to 2 February 2025, the ICC said in a statement.

Over and above these exciting matches will be 16 warm-up fixtures played from 13 to 16 January, in preparation for the main event.

The second edition of this exciting tournament comes on the back of a successful inauguration in South Africa in 2023 where India beat England by seven wickets in a thrilling final to be crowned the first-ever winners. It will also be the hosts, Malaysia’s first appearance in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup as well as Samoa’s first appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

The teams will be split into four Groups of four teams each.

• Group A - India (A1), West Indies (A2), Sri Lanka (A3) and Malaysia (A4), playing at Bayuemas Oval in Selangor.

• Group B - England (B1), Pakistan (B2), Ireland (B3) and USA (B4) playing at Dato’ Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket academy (JCA Oval), Johor.

• Group C - New Zealand (C1), South Africa (C2), Africa’s Qualifier (C3) and Samoa (C4) and playing at Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak.

• Group D - Australia (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Asia’s Qualifier (D3) and Scotland (D4) and playing at UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.

The excitement begins with a triple header on 18 January. In Johor, England take on Ireland and Pakistan go up against USA in Group B. Samoa face Africa’s Qualifier, while New Zealand go up against South Africa in the Group C clashes at Sarawak, while Australia go head-to-head against Scotland and Bangladesh take on Asia’s Qualifier in Group D’s fixtures at UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.

Reigning champions, India, will play West Indies on 19 January, with hosts Malaysia facing Sri Lanka earlier in the day at Bayuemas Oval.

The format will see teams progressing from the Group stages to enter the Super Six stage starting on 25 January, where two groups of six teams will compete to determine the semifinalists and the subsequent finalists. If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play seminal 2, which will take place on 31 January at 14h30 local time.

ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to announce the schedule for the second edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and bringing an ICC event of this stature to Malaysia for the first time since the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2008.

“This is a special event to the ICC and forms an important part of our Global Growth Strategy of raising the profile of women’s cricket and further growing the game around the world. It is also a unique opportunity to introduce our vast global audiences to the future stars of the sport.

“We look forward to building on the success from the foundation laid at the inaugural event in South Africa in 2023. We wish all the teams the very best of luck in their preparation and to the Malaysian Cricket Association in organising the event.”

Host Tournament Director for the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2025, Dinesh Muthuraman said: "Malaysia is proud to host the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2025, continuing our tradition of supporting the growth of cricket on the global stage. In 2008, we had the honour of hosting the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, where current stars like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult among many others, showcased their talents. Now, it is the turn of women’s cricket, and we are confident that this U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will be a launching pad for the next generation of cricketing legends.

“Women’s cricket is experiencing unprecedented growth both in Malaysia and around the world.

We are fully confident that this World Cup will further accelerate that momentum, leading to significant developments in the sport, especially for women’s cricket. The matches will take place at premier venues including Bayuemas Oval and UKM YSD Oval in Selangor, Dato’ Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy (JCA) Oval in Johor, and the Borneo Cricket Ground in Sarawak. Malaysia is looking forward to hosting these future stars and contributing to their journey in the world of cricket.

“On behalf of the Malaysian Cricket Association, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the International Cricket Council for entrusting us with this prestigious event. We are committed to delivering a successful and memorable tournament, showcasing Malaysia’s ability to host world-class sporting events."

Malaysia will now be sole host of the World Cup, following Thailand’s withdrawal as co-host.

Fixtures:

January 18: Australia v Scotland, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: England v Ireland, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: Samoa v Africa Qualifier, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 18: Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: Pakistan v USA, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: New Zealand v South Africa, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 19: Sri Lanka v Malaysia, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January, 19: India v West Indies, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 20: Australia v Bangladesh, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: Ireland v USA, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: New Zealand v Africa Qualifier, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

Januray 20: Scotland v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: England v Pakistan, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: South Africa v Samoa, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 21: India v Malaysia, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 22: Bangladesh v Scotland, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: England v USA, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: New Zealand v Samoa, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 22: Australia v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: Pakistan v Ireland, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: South Africa v Africa Qualifier, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 23: Malaysia v West Indies, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 23: India v Sri Lanka, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 24: B4 v C4, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 24: A4 v D4, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 25: Super Six - B2 v C3, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - B1 v C2, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 25: Super Six - A3 v D1, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - C1 v B3, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 26: Super Six - A2 v D3, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 26: Super Six - A1 v D2, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 27: Super Six - B1 v C3, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A3 v D2, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 28: Super Six - C1 v B2, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A1 v D3, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 29: Super Six - C2 v B3, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 29: Super Six - A2 v D1, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 31: Semifinal 1, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 31: Semifinal 2, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

February 2: Final, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

* All games are as per local time

** February 1 is a reserve day for the semifinals, and February 3 is a reserve day for the final.