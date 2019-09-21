ICC appoints David Boon match referee for Pak- Lanka series

Australia star David Boon has been appointed by the International Cricket Council as match referee for the upcoming Pakistan versus Sri Lanka ODI and T20I series to be played in Karachi and Lahore from 27 to 9 October

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ):Australia star David Boon has been appointed by the International Cricket Council as match referee for the upcoming Pakistan versus Sri Lanka ODI and T20I series to be played in Karachi and Lahore from 27 to 9 October.

Boon, 58, played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia from 1984 to 1996 and has been on the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees since 2011, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Saturday.

In Karachi, Boon played two Tests scoring 151 runs. He scored 76 runs in two Tests and 132 runs in four ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium.

As an ICC official, he has refereed in 135 ODIs and 51 T20Is. He returns to Karachi after refereeing in the three-match T2oI series between Pakistan and West Indies in 2018, he added.

"Apart from Boon, the ICC has also appointed Michael Gough and Joel Wilson, both from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, for the ODIs. Gough had visited Karachi earlier this year for HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, which proved to be one of the most successful events in its short history," said the spokesman.

He said Aleem Dar, also from the elite panel, has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board as a home umpire for the 2 October third ODI as well as all the three T20Is to be played in Lahore on 5, 7 and 9 October.

Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob, all from the ICC Panel of International Umpires, will also be action during the forthcoming series.

The following are the umpire and match referee appointments: 27 September - 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi. Joel Wilson and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Michael Gough (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee) 29 September - 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi. Michael Gough and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee) 2 October � 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi. Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson (on-field umpires), Michael Gough (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee) 5 October � 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee) 7 October � 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee) 9 October � 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Tariq Rasheed (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee).