ICC Appoints New Independent Chair Of ACU
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sumathi Dharmawardena P.C. as the new Independent Chair of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).
Dharmawardena replaces Sir Ronnie Flanagan who retired from the role after 14 years, said a press release.
Dharmawardena, who starts in the role on November 1, brings a wealth of experience including serving as an Additional Solicitor General at the Attorney General’s Department of Sri Lanka, in which he represents the Government of Sri Lanka, including the Ministry of Sport, in a variety of legal matters.
In addition, the new ACU Chair has worked with Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, investigating corruption in sports, as well as overseeing several investigations and prosecutions under the Prevention of Offences relating to the Sports Act, an Act which he was instrumental in formulating. He has also represented the Government of Sri Lanka in discussions and negotiations with other global sporting organisations.
The Independent Chair of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit is responsible for overseeing and leading the ACU, which is managed at the executive level by the General Manager - Integrity.
