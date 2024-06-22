Open Menu

ICC Approves Proposed Schedule For Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2024 | 11:32 AM

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sent the proposed schedule to the ICC a few weeks ago.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) has approved the proposed schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 sent by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB).

According to the sources, the PCB had sent the proposed schedule to the ICC a few weeks ago.

The ICC conducted a detailed review of the schedule, made no changes to the PCB’s proposed schedule, and the mega event to be hosted by Pakistan will include Australia, England, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

The sources say that the ICC will share the schedule with other boards next week, and the Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9.

The PCB is hopeful that India will come to Pakistan, although the Indian Cricket Board has not yet formally commented on whether they will come or not.

