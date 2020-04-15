ICC awards Pakistan women cricket 19 points

Pakistan women cricket team gained 19 points after the cancellation of three series of the ICC Women's Championship, but it failed to get direct qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 to be held in New Zealand

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan women cricket team gained 19 points after the cancellation of three series of the ICC Women's Championship, but it failed to get direct qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 to be held in New Zealand.

However, Pakistan's qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 is an uphill task as total 10 teams will vie against each other for the remaining three slots. Australia (37 points), England (29), South Africa (25) and now India (23) have already earned direct qualification in the World Cup based on their performances and points, they earned during series against their respective rivals, said the ICC press release here on Wednesday.

Although Pakistan (19), New Zealand (17), West Indies (13) and Sri Lanka (5) have completed the table after the ICC's announcement of cancellation of three series of the Championship, but still these teams have to compete against the remaining the two other teams with ODI status, Bangladesh and Ireland, and the winners of the five regional qualifiers - Thailand (Asia), Zimbabwe (Africa), Papua New Guinea (East Asia Pacific), United States of America (Americas) and Netherlands (Europe).

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is scheduled to be played from July 3 to 19 in Sri Lanka, this is subject to review due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 will be hosted by six cities of New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, 2021.

It's worth mentioning here that all eight teams in the 2017-2020 edition of the ICC Women's Championship play each other in a three-match series. The host of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, New Zealand, and the next four highest-placed teams on the points table qualify directly for one-day international cricket's pinnacle event.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the ICC Women's Championship Technical Committee (TC) decided that teams would share points in all three series in the ICC Women's Championship that did not take place during the competition window.

With respect to the India v Pakistan series, the technical committee concluded that the series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women's Championship.

Two other ICC Women's Championship series have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Africa were to host Australia and Sri Lanka were to host New Zealand in the last round of matches. The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, between July and November 2019, but despite the best efforts of both the boards, it was unable to take place.