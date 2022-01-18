ICC awards to be unveiled this week

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2021 edition of the ICC Awards, celebrating and rewarding the top performances across men's and women's international cricket throughout the year would be unveiled on all of ICC's channels and platforms this week

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2021 edition of the ICC Awards, celebrating and rewarding the top performances across men's and women's international cricket throughout the year would be unveiled on all of ICC's channels and platforms this week.

Beginning with the ICC Teams of the Year in the T20I category for both men's and women's on Wednesday, January 19 followed by the ICC Teams of the Year in ODI for both men's and women's revealed on Thursday, January 20. The ICC Men's Test Team of the Year will also be revealed on January 20.

The individual awards for excellence in women's and men's international cricket would be revealed on the ICC channels on January 23 and 24.

This year's awards would comprise a total of 13 individual awards in all as listed below: Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year; Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year; ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year; ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year; ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year; ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year; ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year; ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year; ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year; ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year; ICC Spirit of Cricket Award ICC Umpire of the Year; Players that have had the most impactful performances in the period under consideration �January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 were nominated for these awards.

The result of the ICC Voting academy selections and the fans' vote would be combined to determine the winner in each of these categories.

The Emerging and Associate categories listed above did not feature shortlists and were determined solely by the ICC Voting Academy.