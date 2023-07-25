Open Menu

ICC Bans India Women's Cricket Captain For Two Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published July 25, 2023 | 08:04 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :India's women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur was banned for two matches by the game's apex body Tuesday for her verbal swipe at umpires and on-field behaviour against Bangladesh.

Kaur was also fined 75 percent of her match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

She admitted "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" and "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match", the ICC said in a statement, adding that she accepted her punishment.

The team India all-rounder hit the stumps after being given out on 14 in the one-day international on Saturday -- which ended in a rare tie -- and later called the umpiring "pathetic".

She was heard telling her Bangladeshi counterpart Nigar Sultana to invite the umpires on stage after the post-match presentation, forcing the Bangladesh players to opt out of a joint photo session.

Kaur is one of the biggest stars in the women's game in India, which launched a women's equivalent of the money-spinning Indian Premier League earlier this year.

The 34-year-old is seen as an aggressive leader and dependable batter, and captained the Mumbai Indians to victory in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament.

"I have been watching cricket for a long time, but have never seen anyone behave that way," former women's captain Diana Edulji wrote in her column in the Indian Express on Tuesday.

"She has set a bad example for her teammates," Edulji said.

"It was deplorable to see Harmanpreet call the umpires to pose with the Bangladesh team, suggesting that they were part of the team and playing for them." Indian men's World Cup winner Madan Lal also blasted Kaur.

"Harmanpreet's behaviour against the Bangladesh women's team was pathetic," Lal tweeted.

"She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket."India's own cricket authorities "should take very strict disciplinary action", he added.

