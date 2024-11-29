ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Official timing for ICC board meeting has not ben announced while all board members have been asked to appear via video link

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2024) International cricket Council (ICC) board meeting will decide whether Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan or not.

The official time for the ICC board meeting has not been announced, and all the board members have been asked to appear via video link.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is in Dubai who will appear in the board meeting via video link.

Pakistan has been assigned the responsibility of hosting the event; however, after India's refusal, both the Chairman of the PCB and the government have firmly rejected the hybrid model proposed by the ICC, sending a clear message that the decision would be made on the basis of equality.

“If India is given any advantage, Pakistan will categorically refuse to play against its traditional rival in any future events,” said Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would use its sponsors and financial influence to pressure the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host the event under the hybrid model.

Pakistan had already sought acceptable formula for the tournament before the board meeting. Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, informed the ICC of Pakistan's clear stance. He stated that while Pakistan may endure the wounds, it would not allow its dignity to be compromised. He added that the PCB almost completed all preparations for the Champions Trophy and is now awaiting the final decision.

It may be mentioned here that the deadline by the broadcasters for the schedule has passed, and due to the deadlock between the two countries, the matter may be resolved through a vote among the board meeting in the today’s meeting.