ICC Board Meeting To Decide Matter Of Champions Trophy 2025 Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2024 | 11:53 AM
Official timing for ICC board meeting has not ben announced while all board members have been asked to appear via video link
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2024) International cricket Council (ICC) board meeting will decide whether Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan or not.
The official time for the ICC board meeting has not been announced, and all the board members have been asked to appear via video link.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is in Dubai who will appear in the board meeting via video link.
Pakistan has been assigned the responsibility of hosting the event; however, after India's refusal, both the Chairman of the PCB and the government have firmly rejected the hybrid model proposed by the ICC, sending a clear message that the decision would be made on the basis of equality.
“If India is given any advantage, Pakistan will categorically refuse to play against its traditional rival in any future events,” said Pakistan.
On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would use its sponsors and financial influence to pressure the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host the event under the hybrid model.
Pakistan had already sought acceptable formula for the tournament before the board meeting. Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, informed the ICC of Pakistan's clear stance. He stated that while Pakistan may endure the wounds, it would not allow its dignity to be compromised. He added that the PCB almost completed all preparations for the Champions Trophy and is now awaiting the final decision.
It may be mentioned here that the deadline by the broadcasters for the schedule has passed, and due to the deadlock between the two countries, the matter may be resolved through a vote among the board meeting in the today’s meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre
Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI
More Stories From Sports
-
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe14 hours ago
-
Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 2915 hours ago
-
Dortmund beat Zagreb to climb into Champions League top four15 hours ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Pakistan cricket team for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe15 hours ago
-
Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby Test15 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa17 hours ago
-
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday18 hours ago
-
Sialkot outplay Peshawar in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy18 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Friday18 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament19 hours ago
-
Squads, groups announced for WSF World Squash Team C’ships20 hours ago
-
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Trophy 202520 hours ago