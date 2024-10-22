Open Menu

ICC Board Proposes Changes To Tenure Of Chairman, Directors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 12:26 PM

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

Once approved, Jay Shah will begin his first three-year term as chairman from December 1, after which he will step down from his current position as BCCI Secretary

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) The ICC board has proposed changes to the tenure of the chairman and independent directors, limiting them to two terms of three years each. This recommendation will now be presented to the members for approval.

Once approved, Jay Shah will begin his first three-year term as chairman from December 1, after which he will step down from his current position as BCCI Secretary.

During the board meeting held in Dubai on Monday, New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink was nominated as a full member, while Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was chosen as the representative for associate members.

In the same meeting, Dr. John McLean was included in the Medical Advisory Committee following the retirement of Dr. Roger Hawkes.

Another significant decision was the approval of women’s associate member T20 competitions. The decision aimed at increasing the number of matches between teams.

The ICC board said that the initiative will include two annual T20 tournaments from 2025 to 2028.

All 24 teams would be provided with high-quality cricket opportunities ahead of the 16-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2030.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World ICC Dubai Same Netherlands December From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

15 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

16 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

16 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

16 hours ago
Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

15 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

16 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

16 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

16 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

15 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports