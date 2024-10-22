ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) The ICC board has proposed changes to the tenure of the chairman and independent directors, limiting them to two terms of three years each. This recommendation will now be presented to the members for approval.

Once approved, Jay Shah will begin his first three-year term as chairman from December 1, after which he will step down from his current position as BCCI Secretary.

During the board meeting held in Dubai on Monday, New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink was nominated as a full member, while Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was chosen as the representative for associate members.

In the same meeting, Dr. John McLean was included in the Medical Advisory Committee following the retirement of Dr. Roger Hawkes.

Another significant decision was the approval of women’s associate member T20 competitions. The decision aimed at increasing the number of matches between teams.

The ICC board said that the initiative will include two annual T20 tournaments from 2025 to 2028.

All 24 teams would be provided with high-quality cricket opportunities ahead of the 16-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2030.