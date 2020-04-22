UrduPoint.com
ICC CEC Meeting Via Conference Call On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:40 AM

ICC CEC meeting via conference call on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) will host a Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call on Thursday.

According to an ICC press release the meeting, which will bring together the CEOs of the 12 full members and the three associate representatives, will provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport.

The purpose of the meeting is to gain a full understanding of member priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory.

The CEC will discuss the approach to rescheduling postponed series and the need for collectively reviewing the Future Tour Programme (FTP) through to 2023 as well as the World Test Championship and Cricket World Cup Super League. They will also receive an update on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position.

We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket.

"The scale of this task should not be underestimated and will encompass a myriad of factors until the public health situation has improved to a point that it is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely. Countries will start to reopen at different stages and in different ways and we will need to respect that and have a holistic view of this to enable us to take well-informed decisions that mitigate the various risks as much as possible.

"In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport."

