ICC Chair Jay Shah Embarks On A New Era For Cricket With A Visit To The ICC Headquarters

Ijaz Ahmad Published December 05, 2024 | 05:17 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 December, 2024) :
Mr Jay Shah, the newly elected Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), commenced his tenure this week with a visit to the ICC Headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

The visit marked the beginning of a new era for cricket, as Mr Shah assumes the role of leading the global governing body of the sport.
During the visit to the headquarters, Mr Shah met with board Directors where he discussed his vision and the future of the sport.

There was also a meet and greet opportunity with ICC staff, along with the ICC’s Media Rights partners at the annual broadcast workshop which was being hosted in Dubai, UAE. These interactions provided an opportunity to discuss the future of cricket, explore innovative strategies, and strengthen partnerships.
ICC Chair, Mr Jay Shah said: "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the ICC Board members, the ICC team, and everyone who contributed to making my first day at the ICC Headquarters as Chair a truly memorable experience.
"This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with my colleagues on the ICC Board, where we discussed the initial roadmap and strategies to shape the future of this incredible sport.


"I was equally delighted to meet with the dedicated ICC team working tirelessly behind the scenes to propel cricket forward.

Their passion and shared belief in the sport's immense potential are truly inspiring, as is their enthusiasm for the exciting opportunities ahead.
"Today has been both productive and inspiring.

While I am encouraged by what I have seen, I recognize that this is just the beginning. The hard work to elevate cricket to unprecedented heights starts now, and I am confident that together, we will deliver on this vision."
ICC Deputy Chair, Mr Imran Khwaja said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Mr Jay Shah to the role and share our enthusiasm for his tenure.

Mr Shah’s ambition and experience will be instrumental in guiding the ICC and the sport into the future. It has been a very productive visit for everyone, and we look forward to working alongside him, the Members and ICC team in achieving success.

