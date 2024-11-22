ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to contact Mohsin Naqvi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say ongoing efforts to resolve uncertainty surrounding ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be main focus of likely telephonic conversation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah is likely to contact Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The reports said that the potential contact between Jay Shah and Mohsin Naqvi is part of ongoing efforts to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The report further mentioned that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah arrived at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, where he would also meet with ICC officials to discuss matters related to the Champions Trophy.

The details showed that the PCB remains firm on its stance of not accepting the hybrid model and has also stated that if India refuses to send its team to Pakistan, then Pakistan will boycott India’s matches as well.

India has already refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament while Pakistan remains steadfast in its refusal to accept any hybrid model.

Meanwhile, due to India's obstinacy, the ICC has still not been able to announce the schedule.

The ICC is facing pressure from broadcasters for an early schedule announcement, and if no Pakistan-India match takes place as per the broadcast rights agreement, the International Cricket Council may face legal action.