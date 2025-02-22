Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Decide To Field First Against England

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 02:08 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Australia on Saturday won the toss and decided to field first against England in the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The both teams are playing at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Australian Captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to field first against England.

After winning the toss, Steve Smith said, “During our practice sessions, we noticed dew forming at night, so we decided to bowl first,”.

On the other hand, England Captain Jos Buttler said that “Had we won the toss, we would have also preferred batting first. The players are confident, and we are excited for this match,”.

In the previous match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand defeated hosts Pakistan by 60 runs. India secured a six-wicket victory Bangladesh in the second match. South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 in Karachi.

Squads:

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Matt Short, 3 Steve Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

