ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Decide To Field First Against England
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 02:08 PM
Both Australia and England are playing at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Australia on Saturday won the toss and decided to field first against England in the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The both teams are playing at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Australian Captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to field first against England.
After winning the toss, Steve Smith said, “During our practice sessions, we noticed dew forming at night, so we decided to bowl first,”.
On the other hand, England Captain Jos Buttler said that “Had we won the toss, we would have also preferred batting first. The players are confident, and we are excited for this match,”.
In the previous match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand defeated hosts Pakistan by 60 runs. India secured a six-wicket victory Bangladesh in the second match. South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 in Karachi.
Squads:
Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Matt Short, 3 Steve Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson
England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England3 minutes ago
-
Smith, Buttler hopeful of winning start in Champions Trophy campaign14 hours ago
-
Shane Watson believes Glenn Maxwell may win ICC Champions Trophy for Australia16 hours ago
-
Australian captain Steve Smith wants young guns to fire for team18 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan20 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium20 hours ago
-
Omar, Noor grab deaf event titles of National Tenpin Bowling23 hours ago
-
Int’l athletes arrive in Islamabad for SAFF Cross Country23 hours ago
-
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates1 day ago
-
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced1 day ago
-
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy2 days ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - 1st update2 days ago