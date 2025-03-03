Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India Will Lock Horns In Dubai Semi-final Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:51 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final tomorrow

New Zealand will face South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday (day after tomorrow)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Australia and India will lock horns in the semi final in Dubai on Tuesday (today).

New Zealand will face South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday (day after tomorrow).

India defeated New Zealand by forty-four runs in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

Batting first, India scored 249 runs for loss of nine wickets in stipulated fifty overs.

In reply, New Zealand scored 205 runs and were all out in 45.3 overs.

Pakistan is host of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced a full ticket refund for the two ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches that were abandoned without a ball being bowled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The affected matches include Australia vs South Africa on 25 February and Bangladesh vs Pakistan on 27 February.

As per the PCB Ticket Refund Policy for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ticket holders are eligible for a full refund if:

The match was abandoned before the toss.

All enclosure tickets will be refunded

Ticket holders of hospitality tickets (boxes and PCB gallery) will not be eligible for a refunded

Eligible ticket holders can claim their refund at select TCS outlets between Monday, 10 March 2025 to Friday, 14 March 2025 (late requests will not be entertained).

The following will be required:

Present an original / undamaged ticket as proof of purchase.

The purchaser will have to personally visit the TCS outlet to claim a refund. His/her refund cannot be claimed on his/her behalf

The following are TCS outlets, where the ticket holders can visit and claim their refund:

Faisalabad - Harrianwala Express Center, 270 -B Harrianwala Chowk Near Shaukat Fabrics

Gujranwala – New Area Office Express Center, Opposite Jamia Azizia & Super Asia GT Road

Hyderabad – Area Office Express Center, Autobhan Road Near Toyota Motors Site Area

Islamabad – I-9 Express Center, Plot No. 394-A Pothohar Road Near Police Station Sector I-9/3

Karachi - Head Office Express Center, 101-104 CAA Club Road Near Hajj Terminal – 3; AND, Ittehad Flagship Express Center, 15-C Lane 10 Phase 6

Lahore – Gulberg Express Center, 58/D-1 Gulberg- III; AND, Thokar Niaz Baig Express Center, Ali Town Stop, Near HBL Raiwind Road

Multan - Area Office Express Center, 985/B, Tareen Road

Rawalpindi – Khanna Express Center, TCS Regional Office, Near Fazaia Colony Link Road

Peshawar - Ring Road Area Office Express Center, Ring Road Near Neelam CNG Motorway

Quetta - Jinnah Road Express Center, Near Dr. Bano Road, Main Jinnah Road

