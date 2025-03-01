Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia Reach Semi-final As Rain Cancels Match Against Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain Published March 01, 2025 | 11:59 AM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match against Afghanistan

Afghanistan had posted a total of 273 runs in Lahore while Australia was at 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs when play was stopped

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st , 2025) A crucial ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and Afghanistan was canceled due to rain, securing Australia’s place in the semi-finals, while making Afghanistan’s path extremely difficult.

On Friday, the heavy rain led to the cancellation of the Australia-Afghanistan match.

Before the interruption, Afghanistan had posted a total of 273 runs in Lahore while Australia was at 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs when play was stopped. Both teams received one point each, bringing Australia’s tally to four points, ensuring their qualification for the semi-finals from Group B.

Afghanistan’s total points reached three, the same as South Africa. The second semi-finalist from Group B would be determined after today’s match between South Africa and England. South Africa has an easier route to qualification, whereas Afghanistan’s hopes have significantly diminished.

Afghanistan’s slim chances for semi-final qualification

For Afghanistan to qualify, they must hope that England—already out of the tournament—defeats South Africa by a huge margin to lower their net run rate below Afghanistan’s.

If England posts a target of 301 runs, they must defeat South Africa by 207 runs for Afghanistan to advance.

If England wins by 206 runs, South Africa and Afghanistan will have the same net run rate. In this case, South Africa will qualify based on their head-to-head victory over Afghanistan in the group stage.

If England chases South Africa’s target, they must score 250 runs in 19 overs or 150 runs in 13.3 overs to significantly lower South Africa’s net run rate, helping Afghanistan qualify.

However, if rain cancels the South Africa-England match, South Africa will gain one point, taking them to four points and securing their semi-final spot.

Afghanistan’s qualification seems highly unlikely as South Africa has multiple opportunities to progress—either by winning or by losing by a margin of fewer than 207 runs.

India and New Zealand have already qualified from Group A for the semi-finals.

