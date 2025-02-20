ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh Opt To Bat First Against India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2025 | 03:04 PM
Second match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday (today).
The match is being played at Dubai International cricket Stadium.
The second match of the mega event is being played between both teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where India's captain is Rohit Sharma, while Bangladesh is being led by Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Speaking at the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, “Every team tries to win the tournament, and we are no different. The toss is done, now we need to focus on how to play with the ball,”.
At this point, Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said, “I am happy with the team's preparation.
We have included two spinners and three fast bowlers in the team. We will try to set a good target and put India under pressure."
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Mohammed Shami
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
