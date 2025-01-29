Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket Fans Face Trouble After Websites Selling Tickets Crash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2025 | 02:59 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tickets crash

Latest reports say websites have crashed due to high traffic as fans are much interested in mega event due to start in Pakistan on February 19

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) The cricket fans faced trouble after the websites selling the tickets for fast approaching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 crashed amid high traffic on Wednesday.

The websites crashed just a day after the sale of tickets started. The tickets for the matches between Pakistan and India, which are due to be played in Dubai, have a high demand.

According to the details, the tickets for ICC Champions Trophy group-stage matches and the second semi-final in Pakistan are now available for online purchase, starting today [Tuesday].

The Pakistan Cricket board had earlier announced that the matches would take place at three venues: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, from February 19 to March 9.

India’s matches will be held in Dubai.

General stand tickets will start at 1,000 rupees, with premium seating available from 1,500 rupees in various categories.

Physical tickets could be purchased from February 3 at designated courier service centres across Pakistan.

The exciting two-week event will feature the world’s top eight cricket nations competing in 15 matches over 19 days, with every match crucial in the race for the iconic white jackets.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Lahore ICC Dubai Traffic Sale Rawalpindi February March National University Event From Top Race

Recent Stories

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

2 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

3 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

17 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

31 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

1 hour ago
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion ..

Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

4 hours ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

4 hours ago
 France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 star ..

France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports