ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tickets crash

Latest reports say websites have crashed due to high traffic as fans are much interested in mega event due to start in Pakistan on February 19

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) The cricket fans faced trouble after the websites selling the tickets for fast approaching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 crashed amid high traffic on Wednesday.

The websites crashed just a day after the sale of tickets started. The tickets for the matches between Pakistan and India, which are due to be played in Dubai, have a high demand.

According to the details, the tickets for ICC Champions Trophy group-stage matches and the second semi-final in Pakistan are now available for online purchase, starting today [Tuesday].

The Pakistan Cricket board had earlier announced that the matches would take place at three venues: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, from February 19 to March 9.

India’s matches will be held in Dubai.

General stand tickets will start at 1,000 rupees, with premium seating available from 1,500 rupees in various categories.

Physical tickets could be purchased from February 3 at designated courier service centres across Pakistan.

The exciting two-week event will feature the world’s top eight cricket nations competing in 15 matches over 19 days, with every match crucial in the race for the iconic white jackets.