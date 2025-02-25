Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s Conversation To Shaheen Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:35 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

Chacha Pakistani asks Shaheen what is their fault and what wrong have they done to them and why are they humiliating fans

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) Chacha Pakistani became disheartened after witnessing the defeat up close during crucial match against India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The fan’s conversation while addressing Shaheen Afridi went viral on the social media.

Pakistan's poor batting, fielding and bowling performance left cricket fans furious while the defending champions were knocked out of the tournament during the clash against India.

After a one-sided contest against their traditional rivals, India, Pakistan suffered a 6-wicket loss which led to their exit from the tournament.

The national team entered the Champions Trophy 2025 as the defending champions but after losing two out of their first three matches, their journey in the tournament came to an end.

During the Pakistan-India match, cricket fans were frustrated with the team's poor strategies in all three departments and held the entire team responsible for the defeat.

Meanwhile, a fan in the stadium supporting the team, Chacha Pakistani asked Shaheen Afridi near the boundary line, “What is our fault? What wrong have we done to you? Why are you humiliating us?”

More Stories From Sports