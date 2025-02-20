Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here Is A Way How Pakistan Can Survive In Mega Event

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:08 PM

Pakistan have lost its first match against New Zealand at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) After losing first match against Pakistan, here is a way how Pakistan can survive in the ongong ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan's next match is against their traditional rival India in Dubai on February 23.

Pakistan must win this match against India. If Pakistan lose, they may be eliminated from the event. For Pakistan to advance to the next stage, they must win their matches against Bangladesh and India.

In addition to two wins, Pakistan will also need to keep an eye on the net run rate, as there is a possibility that three teams could finish with two wins each, in which case the decision will be made based on net run rate.

In the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the home ground, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs after a one-sided contest.

In the match played at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan invited New Zealand to bat first. Thanks to centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, New Zealand scored 320 runs, setting a massive target of 321 runs for the Green Shirts to chase.

Pakistan's chase got off to a very disappointing start.

Apart from Babar Azam's 64 runs off 90 balls and Khushdil Shah's 69 runs, no other player could score a fifty, and thus, the Pakistani innings ended at 260 runs in just 47.2 overs, all out.

After the loss in the first match of the mega event at home, the hopes of the national team making it to the semi-finals have taken a big blow.

