ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Much Prize Money Will Pakistan Receive After Exiting Tournament?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:39 PM

Following elimination, Pakistan is ranked eighth on the points table in ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) Pakistan’s journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosted on home soil, on Friday came to an end after suffering two consecutive defeats.

Now, the question arises: how much prize money will Pakistan receive after exiting the tournament?

ICC prize money for eliminated teams

According to the ICC’s announcement, the teams getting eliminated at the seventh and eighth place would receive $140,000 each while all participating teams would also be awarded $125,000 for their participation in the event.

Champions Trophy 2025 prize money breakdown

As per the announcement, the total prize pool for this edition was increased by 53% compared to the previous edition.

Prize money for winner and runner-Up

The ICC allocated a total prize fund of $6.9 million for the tournament. The winning team would receive $2.24 million while the runner-up would be awarded $1.12 million.

Prize money for semi-finalists

The teams losing in the semi-finals would each receive $560,000. Additionally, each group-stage match victory carries a reward of $34,000.

Prize money for eliminated teams

The teams which eliminated at the fifth and sixth place would receive $350,000 each while Pakistan along with any other team getting eliminated at the eighth would get $140,000 plus an additional $125,000 as match fees.

