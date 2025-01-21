ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to stir another controversy over logo on jerseys

- Home
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:19 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) India is once again attempting to create controversy over the placement of the approved ICC Champions Trophy logo on team jerseys.
All participating teams are required to display the approved tournament logo on their kits as per the ICC regulations. However, Indian media claims that the Indian team's jersey will not feature Pakistan’s name.
Traditionally, the official ICC Champions Trophy logo includes the name of the host nation, which in this case is Pakistan. However, Indian media is making a fuss, alleging that India has refused to include Pakistan’s name on its kit, prompting the PCB to express its discontent.
This development raises several questions: Is India deliberately trying to spark another controversy? Will the ICC enforce its regulations, or will India violate ICC rules by omitting Pakistan’s name?
As per ICC regulations, all teams must use the approved tournament logo.
The teams submitted their playing and training kits for the ICC approval, and if the logo is not displayed correctly, the ICC immediately rejected the kit. Any misuse of the logo constituted a violation of the clothing & equipment regulations.
Asia Cup controversy
It may be mentioned here that India had also attempted to create a controversy during last year’s Asia Cup. However, the Asian cricket Council (ACC) approved the removal of the host country’s name from the tournament logo.
