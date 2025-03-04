Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India Successfully Chase 265-run Target Set By Australia In First Semi-final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Virat Kohli scored 84 off 98 balls and pushed his side to successfully chase the target in crucial match at Dubai International ground.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) India on Tuesday successfully chased the target of 265 runs set by Australia in the first Semi-Final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli scored 84 off 98 balls and pushed his side to successfully chase the target. India chased the target in the second last over the match against loss of six wickets.

Earlier, Australia set 265-run target for India in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 at Dubai International cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Steve Smith, the Australian captain, scored 73 runs off 96 balls followed by Alex Carry with 61 runs off 57 balls.

The Indian bowlers, epsecially Mohammad Shami and Jadeja gave tough time to the Australia batters. Shami took three wickets while Jadeja got two wickets.

Earlier, Australia opted to bat first against India after winning the toss.

It may be mentioned here that first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Australia is being played in Dubai on Tuesday (today) while the second semi-final match between New Zealand and South Africa will be played in Lahore on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

