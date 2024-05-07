Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Board Makes Important Statement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:03 PM

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

Rajiv Shukla, who is the vice president of the Indian Cricket Board, has given the statement in reactions to the news about upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) Rajiv Shukla, the Vice President of the Indian Cricket Board, announced that India’s involvement in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hinged on approval from the government.

Shukla emphasized the importance of the government authorization in determining the participation of Indian teams in international events, saying that the board would adhere to the directives issued by the authorities.

“The decision to send a team to any country is subject to government approval,” Shukla affirmed, pointing out the need for official consent in matters pertaining to international cricket engagements.

The announcement comes amid anticipation surrounding the prestigious tournament, which serves as a pinnacle event in the cricketing Calendar.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to take place in Pakistan, Shukla’s remarks shed light on the meticulous considerations involved in India’s cricketing diplomacy.

