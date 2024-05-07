ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Board Makes Important Statement
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:03 PM
Rajiv Shukla, who is the vice president of the Indian Cricket Board, has given the statement in reactions to the news about upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) Rajiv Shukla, the Vice President of the Indian Cricket Board, announced that India’s involvement in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hinged on approval from the government.
Shukla emphasized the importance of the government authorization in determining the participation of Indian teams in international events, saying that the board would adhere to the directives issued by the authorities.
“The decision to send a team to any country is subject to government approval,” Shukla affirmed, pointing out the need for official consent in matters pertaining to international cricket engagements.
The announcement comes amid anticipation surrounding the prestigious tournament, which serves as a pinnacle event in the cricketing Calendar.
With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to take place in Pakistan, Shukla’s remarks shed light on the meticulous considerations involved in India’s cricketing diplomacy.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment
More Stories From Sports
-
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Babar12 hours ago
-
Naqvi, Babar unveil Pakistan Matrix jersey for T20 World Cup 202413 hours ago
-
WAPDA, PAF pull off wins in PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy14 hours ago
-
Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tournament16 hours ago
-
LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship16 hours ago
-
Japan's Inoue stops Nery to defend super-bantamweight titles16 hours ago
-
Myanmar to host 2024 State and Region Volleyball Tournament16 hours ago
-
RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony18 hours ago
-
Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championship18 hours ago
-
Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College18 hours ago
-
Lyles, Thomas star as USA dominates World Relays1 day ago
-
Sri Lanka, Scotland qualify for women's T20 World Cup18 hours ago