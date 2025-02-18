Open Menu

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Cricketers Finally Wear Jersey Of Pint Name Of ‘Pakistan’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2025 | 07:04 PM

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are among other Indian cricketers who are seen wearing New Jersey of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) The Indian cricketers finally wore the jersey of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with print name of the host country, ‘Pakistan’.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are among other Indian cricketers who are seen wearing the new jersey of the ICC Champions Trophy. The Indian cricketers, after wearing the jersey, posed for the photographs.

However, the fans were more focused on whether the word 'Pakistan' was printed on the jersey rather than the jersey itself. This was because the BCCI had previously attempted, through its media propaganda, to claim that it would not include the host country's name.

The BCCI first refused to play in Pakistan, citing security concerns, and later, under pressure from the International cricket Council (ICC), moved the Champions Trophy to a hybrid model.

In response, Pakistan also demanded that if India refused to visit, the same model should apply to future events as well.

Under the hybrid model, India will play its matches in Dubai, while Pakistan remains the official host of the event. According to ICC rules, the name of the host country must be printed on the tournament jersey. However, India once again tried to politicize the matter, but after a firm response from the ICC, the Indian media was silenced.

Following the ICC’s statement, the BCCI secretary confirmed that the Indian team would adhere to ICC regulations and include the host country's name on the jersey.

On Monday, when the ICC shared pictures of the Indian players receiving their ICC Awards and Team of the Year caps ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, they were seen wearing the new jersey featuring the Champions Trophy logo and 'Pakistan' as the host country.

The Hindu extremists strongly criticized the mention of ‘Pakistan’ on the Indian team’s jersey.

More Stories From Sports