ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Josh Inglis’ century guides Australia to five-wicket win over England

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Australia on Saturday beat England by five wickets in the fourth match of the Champions Trophy, courtesy of a brilliant century by Josh Inglis.

The match, played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, witnessed Australia’s captain Steve Smith winning the toss and opting to field first. England had posted a competitive total of 351 for loss of eight wickets in 50 overs, powered by Ben Duckett’s outstanding 165-run knock.

However, Australia successfully chased the target in 47.3 overs, and secured their victory with five wickets in hand.

England got off to a shaky start as Phil Salt was dismissed in the second over following a spectacular catch by Alex Carey. The team suffered another setback when Jamie Smith was caught out for 15 runs in the sixth over.

Despite losing two wickets for just 43 runs, Ben Duckett and Joe Root stabilized the innings with a crucial partnership. Duckett played an exceptional knock of 165 runs by hitting three sixes and 17 fours. Joe Root contributed 68 runs while the other batters struggled to make a significant impact as Jos Buttler made 23 runs, Jofra Archer 21, Liam Livingstone 14, Jamie Smith 15, Phil Salt 10, Brydon Carse 8 and Harry Brook contributed 3 runs

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne took two wickets each. Glenn Maxwell secured one wicket.

Australia also faced early setbacks, losing two wickets for just 27 runs.

However, Matthew Short and Marnus Labuschagne put together a crucial partnership to steady the innings.

Labuschagne was dismissed for 47 runs at 122.

Matthew Short followed soon after, scoring 63 runs.

With the match finely poised, Alex Carey and Josh Inglis built a crucial partnership, pushing Australia's total to 282 runs. Carey played a vital knock of 69 runs before being dismissed.

Josh Inglis played a match-winning innings, scoring an unbeaten 120 off just 86 balls, which included six sixes and eight fours. Glenn Maxwell provided a late flourish with an aggressive 32 off 15 balls, ensuring Australia’s victory.

For England, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer took one wicket each, while Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone also claimed one wicket each.

With this victory, Australia strengthened their position in the tournament, while England will need to regroup ahead of their next fixture.

Squads:

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Matt Short, 3 Steve Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Jamie Smith (wk), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jos Buttler (capt), 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood